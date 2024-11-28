Man gets death penalty for killing wife, two kids, mother

MYSURU: In a landmark judgment, the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysuru sentenced a man to death for the brutal murders of his pregnant wife, two children, and mother.

The accused, Manikantha Swamy of Chamegowdanahundi village in HD Kote, had committed the crime on April 28 in 2021, over suspicions about his wife’s fidelity. A tailor and partially disabled, Manikantha frequently accused his wife of having an affair and when a heated argument escalated, he doubted the paternity of their children.

Enraged, he used his crutch to fatally assault his wife, Gangamma, nine months pregnant, son Samrat (4), and mother Kempajamma. He had also

strangled his 18-month-old son, Rohith. The murders had shocked the village, and the accused had fled the scene. The next day, villagers discovered the victims and informed the police. Inspector Anand N of Saragur police station led the investigation, culminating in the arrest of Manikantha. Charges were filed under IPC Sections 498(A), 302, and 316.

Judge Gururaj Somakkalavar delivered the verdict after considering the evidence presented by government prosecutor BE Yogeshwara. Manikantha was sentenced to death under IPC Section 302, along with a fine of `5,000. He also received 10 years imprisonment for causing the death of an unborn child under Section 316, and two years for cruelty under Section 498(A).