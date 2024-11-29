BMRCL revises deadline of Airport Line to September 2026

BENGALURU: Due to the slow pace of construction work witnessed along one segment of the 36.44-km Airport Line from K R Pura to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said that the full line (Phase-2B) can be launched only by September 2026. It will be split into two phases and only the first phase would be in place by June 2026, the latest promised deadline.

BMRCL officials told The New Indian Express that the stretch from Hebbal to airport would be opened initially while the stretch from K R Pura to Hebbal will have a delayed launch.

Asked about the reasons for the delay, a top official said, “We need to carry out construction work on the main road between two flyovers. Since it is a very busy spot, the traffic block we can take is only for a few hours. Hence, we are only able to work very slowly.”

Comparatively, work on the other stretch of the Airport Line from Hebbal to KIA is taking place along the service roads and work can proceed smoothly, he added.

The Outer Ring Road Line from Central Silk Board to K R Pura is on target to be completed by June 2026, he said. Another senior official though was sceptical of these deadlines. “Let us wait and see when the civil works get completed,” the official said.