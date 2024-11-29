Tumakuru cops bust illegal gun making racket, weapons seized

TUMAKURU: Police busted a gang that was making country guns illegally, and seized four weapons from the accused.

The accused are TR Madhuchandra (29), S Shivakumar (24) of Tippuru in Gubbi taluk, Manjunath (39) of Udde Hosakere, Thimmaraju (45) and Raveesh (50) of Handanakere, and Imran Pasha (40) of Tumakuru town.

The accused had been assembling guns at a farmhouse at Handanakere, and used them to poach animals in the forests.

On August 12, Madhuchandra and Shivakumar went hunting in Tippuru, where a local, Darshan, raised an objection. In the melee they dropped the weapon which accidentally fired at the leg of Darshan’s wife Chaitra.

Chaitra lodged a complaint with Gubbi police, which took up investigation that led to crack the illegal assembling of pistols.

“Thimmaraju and Raveesh were making them in Handanakere, where Imran gave them technical support. They had sold the weapons at Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per piece to their customers across the district. Investigation is in progress to seize the weapons,” informed SP Ashok KV. He appreciated Sira DySP B K Shekar led police team that cracked the racket.