Newborn baby found buried in Bengaluru, rescued

BENGALURU: A newborn baby boy who was buried alive, was rescued by an alert villager who had gone to attend nature’s call in Katriguppe Dinne village in Sarjapur police station limits around 9am Monday.

Police suspect the accused must have buried the baby in the dark, when there were few people around. The baby is suspected to have survived for two to three hours. Luckily, street dogs did not spot the baby as it was covered with mud.

The villager saw the baby by chance, after hearing him cry. The baby was buried near some bushes in a secluded area. Luckily, he was not buried deep inside, and was covered loosely with mud. The villager lifted the baby and brushed off the mud before informing others. News spread among the other villagers who informed the jurisdictional Sarjapur police.

The baby was admitted to Dommasandra government hospital for treatment. Doctors said since he was rescued on time, he is recovering with minor injuries. Police notified the district child protection unit to take custody of the baby.

“Asha from the child protection unit and her team visited the hospital and are looking into the matter. The baby is out of danger. We are checking CCTV footage of the area to get clues about the accused. It appears the accused are not locals, and they buried the baby in a hurry, fearing they would get caught,” said an officer.

Investigation is continuing.