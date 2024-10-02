BMTC conductor stabbed by youth over argument

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor was stabbed by a 25-year-old passenger over an altercation between two on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Vydehi Circle. The Whitefield Police arrested the accused.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh, BMTC Volvo bus conductor (KA 57 F 0015). The accused, Harsh Sinha is a native of Jharkhand.

The police said that the incident took place on October 1 around 5.50 pm on a BMTC bus which was travelling between ITPL to Banshankari route number 500.

An argument broke out when the bus conductor, Yogesh, asked Sinha to move from the door as he was interrupting the passengers. As the argument escalated, Sinha pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed the conductor.

The conductor immediately jumped out of the bus and locked him inside. The injured bus conductor was taken to Vydehi Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Sinha and investigation revealed that he worked for BPO company and was fired on September 20.

A case has been registered and investigation is on