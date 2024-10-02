Flipkart offers auto rides for ₹1 in Bengaluru, commuters queue up to book

Flipkart has launched an exciting campaign in Bengaluru, offering auto rides for just ₹1 in anticipation of their Big Billion Days sale. By partnering with local auto drivers, the e-commerce giant aims to promote its UPI payment system, making it easier for residents to explore the city affordably.

According to the report by Hindustan times, The initiative quickly gained traction, with many commuters taking advantage of the ₹1 rides during peak hours. Flipkart also set up stalls in key locations to assist people in booking these rides, enhancing the overall experience.

The company remarked, “Flipkart UPI just pulled off an amazing campaign, offering auto rides for ₹1 during peak hours in Bengaluru to kick off the excitement around the Big Billion Days sale.” This innovative approach has gone viral on social media, with users sharing their experiences and lining up for the rides.

In a time when ₹1 rarely gets you anything, this campaign has flipped the script, showcasing the convenience and affordability of Flipkart UPI. Users flooded social media with posts and memes about the initiative. One user commented, “Flipkart UPI casually told Bengaluru that auto ride rejections are a thing of the past. What a brilliant marketing move!”

Another user humorously noted, “Auto rides for ₹1 in Bangalore sound harder to believe than getting a response from my crush, but FK UPI made it happen. Flipkart UPI is changing the game!”

While the campaign is currently exclusive to Bengaluru, residents from other cities are eager for a similar initiative in their areas. One user lamented, “What have we done to deserve the absence of ₹1 auto rides? We face the same ride rejections here too come on, Flipkart UPI, listen to us!”