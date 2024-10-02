Kodagu police crack international drug racket

MADIKERI: The Kodagu police have nabbed seven accused in the international drug racket. 3.31 kilogram of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 3 crore has been seized from the arrested. Accused from Kerala and Kodagu district were involved in the racket even as police are on a lookout for one more main accused in the case.

Heading a press meet at the SP Office in Madikeri, SP K Ramarajan confirmed that the police received a tip-off on drug peddling and a check post was established near Madikeri to unearth the racket. On September 28, the police conducted an inspection of the vehicles on Murnad-Madikeri Road during wee hours. During the inspection, police found 3.31 kilogram of hydroponic marijuana with five accused who were travelling on the Murnad-Madikeri road. Accused Naziruddin MU (26) of Heggala in Kodagu, Yahya CH (28) of Edapala in Kodagu, Aknas (26) of Kunjila in Kodagu, Wajeed (26) of Betoli village in Kodagu and Riyaz (44) of Kannur in Kerala were arrested by the police along with 3.31 kg of hydroponic marijuana.

Further, during the investigations, it was revealed that the hydroponic marijuana was being transported to India from Thailand.

“Main accused in the case, Mohammed Anoof (28) was staying in Thailand for two years and he shipped the drugs from Thailand to India via Bengaluru Airport. He was supported in the act by accused Mehroof (37) of Kasargod and Ravoof (28) of Virajpet. They formed a team with the five other accused to ship the narcotics to Dubai,” confirmed Ramarajan.

While the five accused were nabbed in Madikeri, Mehroof was nabbed in a 72 hour operation at Kochi Airport while he was allegedly eloping to Thailand. Ravoof was nabbed by the police in his Bengaluru residence. However, the police are on the lookout for the main accused Mohammed Anoof, who is suspected to be in Thailand, even as the arrested are being interrogated thoroughly. SP Ramarajan appreciated the efforts of the Kodagu police team in successfully curbing an international racket.