Students hold massive stir over lack of government lecturers

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students from various government colleges staged a protest by raising slogans and displaying placards against the government at Freedom Park on Tuesday, demanding recruitment of guest lecturers.

Speaking to TNIE, Sachin R, a second-year student of Peenya Government College, said classes started two months ago, but due to shortage of lecturers, the syllabus has not yet been covered. Final-year students are currently teaching second-year students, and second-year students are taking classes for first-year students, he alleged.

Anu, a first-year student of the same college, said due to the new syllabus as per the National Education Policy (NEP), it is difficult to study due to the lack of guest lecturers, especially with more practical subjects.

Pointing out that the government decided to conduct the semester exams for graduation students in the next two months, another student said the situation for them is dire.

Speaking at the protest, All India Democratic Student’s Organisation (AIDSO) Bengaluru President Apoorva said there are thousands of students in government degree colleges across the state, but only five to eight permanent faculty members are appointed.

“According to the calendar of events, the odd semester examinations are scheduled to start on December 9. The counselling for guest lecturers will be held in October, and recruitment is likely to finish in November. In this case, students will have to write exams with only a month of teaching. It’s high time the government wakes up, listens to the students, and immediately appoints lecturers,” she said.