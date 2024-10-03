HD Kumaraswamy rides ATV, and flies drone at IISc Centre of Excellence

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy took a ride in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and interacted with scientists during his visit to the Indian Institute of Science Centre of Excellence at the HMT Campus on Wednesday.

The ATV has been designed for use in agricultural activities. The scientists informed the minister that the ATV can be deployed in high and steep areas and will be useful to farmers involved in commercial agriculture, especially in arecanut, coconut, tea and coffee plantations.

Kumaraswamy also inspected drones developed for various purposes.

He tried his hand at flying a new generation drone and landed it safely. He also visited the robotics section and saw robots deployed for agriculture and lauded the scientists for their research.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and National Cleanliness Day, he took part in a cleanliness campaign with civic workers at the Centre for Excellence.