Layering Up!

BENGALURU: The early 2000s were a time of bold fashion choices, with one of the most controversial trends being the layering of dresses over pants. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Jessica Alba popularised this combination, donning everything from vibrant halter dresses to neutral mini-dresses.
The style sparked debate, with some embracing it as a unique statement and others dismissing it as a fashion faux pas. Yet, in a surprising twist, the dresses-over-pants trend is making a comeback – this time with a more refined and versatile approach.
With celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively embracing the look on red carpets and casual outings, the trend has evolved, blending elements of high fashion and everyday wear.
“I think the Y2K aesthetic has been around for the last two or three years, but it’s really this early 2000s wave that we’re riding right now,” says Jayati Monga, a fashion stylist who works with an AI-based styling app.
For Bhoomi Dattani, a working professional, the return of this trend feels fresh.
“The trend is coming back, but in a better version. It’s like a blend of Western wear with the kurtas we already have,” she says. Dattani appreciates how this trend provides an alternative to full ethnic outfits, allowing for flexibility.
“You can throw on a long kurta or a printed dress over jeans, and it elevates the look without going full-on ethnic,” she adds.
Monga offers a more technical take on how to make this look work in 2024.
“The key thing is balance – pairing straight-fit or baggy pants with flowy dresses works really well,” Monga advises.
Dresses made from lighter fabrics, such as lace or sheer materials, are especially suited for this trend. She also emphasises that this trend offers a great way to repurpose pieces.
“If you have a sheer dress you’re not comfortable wearing alone, skip the slip and wear pants underneath. It’s chic and perfect for layering.”
When it comes to footwear, Monga prefers pointed-toe stilettos or kitten heels, which help balance out the volume of the outfit.
“The biggest mistake people make is pairing skinny jeans with this look. Not only are skinny jeans out of style, but tight bottoms with a flowy dress are not what you should be going for as it looks like a kurta-and-leggings look,” she says.
When it comes to styling, fashion stylist Meghana M believes that it is not as effortless as one might think.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but there are a few ways. You can mix and match with trendy items like utility pants or slim-fit pants paired with a long top or a long dress. For example, you could wear a ruffle-sleeved sleeveless dress or even experiment with the current trend of exaggerated sleeves. This draws attention to the shoulders and balances the entire look, making it more flattering,” she shares.
She advises focusing on one area – either the top or the bottom – while keeping the other part minimalistic.
“With spring and summer approaching, we’ll see more bold, vibrant colours. You could wear a vibrant top while keeping the bottom minimalistic or vice versa,” she explains.
While many stylists are leaning towards this revival, personal stylist Jaya Kumari takes a more sceptical stance on the trend, describing it as ‘a fun, quirky fad’ that is likely to fade.
“I feel it’s more of a statement piece for influencers or fashion-forward individuals, not a practical look for everyday wear,” she says.
Kumari believes the trend suffered from poor execution during its first wave, particularly when celebrities paired it with tapered or fitted pants. However, she does agree that if paired with asymmetric dresses, it can look good.
“Make sure the hemline of the dress hits around the thigh if going for a straight fit. It’s best to keep it simple and not overcomplicate it because there is already a lot going on at the top and bottom.”