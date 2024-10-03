Layering Up!

BENGALURU: The early 2000s were a time of bold fashion choices, with one of the most controversial trends being the layering of dresses over pants. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Jessica Alba popularised this combination, donning everything from vibrant halter dresses to neutral mini-dresses.

The style sparked debate, with some embracing it as a unique statement and others dismissing it as a fashion faux pas. Yet, in a surprising twist, the dresses-over-pants trend is making a comeback – this time with a more refined and versatile approach.

With celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively embracing the look on red carpets and casual outings, the trend has evolved, blending elements of high fashion and everyday wear.

“I think the Y2K aesthetic has been around for the last two or three years, but it’s really this early 2000s wave that we’re riding right now,” says Jayati Monga, a fashion stylist who works with an AI-based styling app.

For Bhoomi Dattani, a working professional, the return of this trend feels fresh.

“The trend is coming back, but in a better version. It’s like a blend of Western wear with the kurtas we already have,” she says. Dattani appreciates how this trend provides an alternative to full ethnic outfits, allowing for flexibility.

“You can throw on a long kurta or a printed dress over jeans, and it elevates the look without going full-on ethnic,” she adds.

Monga offers a more technical take on how to make this look work in 2024.

“The key thing is balance – pairing straight-fit or baggy pants with flowy dresses works really well,” Monga advises.

Dresses made from lighter fabrics, such as lace or sheer materials, are especially suited for this trend. She also emphasises that this trend offers a great way to repurpose pieces.

“If you have a sheer dress you’re not comfortable wearing alone, skip the slip and wear pants underneath. It’s chic and perfect for layering.”