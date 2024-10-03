'Stabbing in BMTC bus act of frustration by jobless man'

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old youth from Jharkhand, who lost his job a few days ago, allegedly stabbed a BMTC bus conductor on Tuesday for asking him not to stand on the footboard.

After the incident, he reportedly started shouting that he would prefer to stay in jail as nobody is giving him a job.

Experts said Harsh Sinha, the accused, might have committed the act out of frustration. Whitefield police have arrested Sinha and filed an attempt to murder case against him.

Sinha, a BCom graduate, worked with a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm and lived in Hope Farm. He was sacked from his job 20 days ago, and he has been looking for a new job since then.

The incident happened near Vydehi Circle around 5.50 pm in the BMTC bus (route No 500 ITPL-Banashankari).

Sinha, who stood near the footboard, caused inconvenience to passengers getting into the bus. Conductor Yogesh, 45, who noticed this, asked Sinha to go inside the bus. Enraged by this, Sinha pulled out a knife from his backpack and stabbed the conductor.

Sinha then threatened other passengers that he would stab them too if they tried to catch him. Seeing his violent behaviour, everybody in the crowded bus started screaming. As the doors were open, passengers, including the injured conductor, hurriedly got out.

However, driver Siddalingaswamy locked both the doors of the bus before Sinha could get out. The CCTV footage from the bus shows Sinha stabbing the conductor and threatening other passengers.

The conductor, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was rushed to a private hospital. He is out of danger.

“Sinha not only carried a knife, but also a hammer. The BMTC bus (KA 57 F 0015) of the 13th depot has been seized,” a police officer said.

“Sinha has been arrested for attempting to murder. He has been booked under Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder) and sent to judicial custody. The act of the accused is without any provocation,” Shivakumar, DCP (Whitefield), told TNIE.