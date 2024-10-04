BWSSB resumes water pumping in Bengaluru's Harohalli,TK Halli

BENGALURU: The technical problem in transformers connecting Harohalli and TK Halli, caused due to heavy rain and lightning on Wednesday night, was rectified and the difference in power connection was fixed, said Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar.

In a press statement, the BWSSB chief mentioned that lightning struck the lines connecting these pumping stations, leading to a technical problem in the transformers. This took place around 11pm, disrupting electricity supply in the area of the main pumping station that supplies water to Bengaluru City. As a result, water pumping was stopped.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and BWSSB staff succeeded in eliminating the technical problem by carrying out emergency repair work, he added.

“Pumping was stopped for about 10 hours due to power failure. Now the water pumping process has started. Due to the 10-hour shutdown, there is a possibility of disruption in water supply in some areas of the city. The board is yet to get a report on areas impacted during these 10 hours,” said an official, adding that as it happened at night, there was not much impact.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded heavy rain, measuring 20.7mm, accompanied by thunder and lightning. However, there were no rain-related incidents like tree fall reported, except KPTCL lines and water pumping station facing issues in Harohalli in Bengaluru outskirts and TK Halli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya.