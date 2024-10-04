Three Pakistani citizens nabbed in Bengaluru's Peenya for illegal stay in India

BENGALURU: Three Pakistani nationals, including two women, were arrested by Jigani police on Thursday, just three days after the arrest of four other Pakistani nationals for staying illegally in India under fake identities.

The accused have been identified as Syed Tarikh (51), alias Chavan, his wife Anila Tarikh, alias Deepali, and their daughter.

All three had adopted Hindu names to conceal their identity during their stay in India. The arrests were made after interrogation of the four Pakistanis who were earlier arrested, who revealed information about the family staying in Peenya. Following this confirmation, police raided the family’s rented house, where they had been living for four years.

The family had entered India eight years ago through West Bengal. They were reportedly funded by the Mehdi Foundation International Jashan-e-Younus. The family, which preached Islam, managed to obtain fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and driving licences. Police seized fake documents and are currently questioning the suspects, who underwent a medical examination.

A source revealed that police have formed four teams to trace Pakistani nationals living illegally in Bengaluru under fake identities. Following the arrest of Rashid Ali Siddiqui and his family, police learnt that their main objective was to propagate Islam across the country through the Mehdi Foundation.

On Sunday, Jigani police had arrested Siddiqui and his family who had been staying in India illegally since 2014. Siddiqui (48), his wife Ayesha (38), and her parents Hanif Mohammed (73) and Rubina (61) had been staying in Rajapura village in Jigani, using fake Hindu identities. Police took them into custody until October 9.