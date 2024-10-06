Five arrested in Bengaluru for attempted murder following quarrel over money

BENGALURU: A shopkeeper and four others have been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder another man, in the course of a quarrel over a monetary dispute.

The accused has been identified as Illiyas alias Illu, a shopkeeper, and four others, who have been booked for allegedly attacking one Mohammed Khurram with lethal weapons. The attack ensued over Khurram’s support for rowdy sheeter, Sirajuddin alias Buldu, with whom Illiyas has the monetary dispute.

Between 9.30 pm and 9.40 pm on September 20, Sirajuddin landed at Illiyas’ shop in Gurappanapalya and allegedly threatened him at gunpoint. When other shopkeepers began gathering around in support of Illiyas, Sirajuddin fired in the air with the revolver, in a bid to ward them off. He then tried to flee on a bike, with his friend Khurram riding pillion.

Illiyas and four others, however, managed to get hold of Khurram, who then tried to run away, but was chased by the accused, who allegedly attacked him with weapons, in response to Khurram supporting Sirajuddin.

Khurram somehow managed to escape from the accused and get home, from where he called the police. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he is recovering.

The police have arrested Illiyas and the four others for attempt to murder, while they have also booked Sirajuddin under the Arms Act, along with a Section of the BNS, for brandishing an unlicensed revolver, which has since been recovered. The Suddaguntepalya police are investigating the case.