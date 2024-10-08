Anganwadis call for boosting ICDS

BENGALURU: As Anganwadi centres in Karnataka marked their 50th anniversary on October 2, a set of proposals aimed at addressing key challenges and ensuring the long-term success of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme was submitted to the state government. The proposals were outlined and discussed during a two-day seminar held by ‘Save Children Forum,’ which concluded here on Monday.

Anganwadi centres are currently facing several obstacles due to the absence of a legal framework. To resolve these issues, members of these centres proposed that a draft bill be introduced during the winter session in 2024 to provide legal backing to the ICDS scheme, ensuring the coverage of care, nutrition and pre-primary education.

The proposal includes the formation of a committee by October 30 this year, comprising all stakeholders, to draft the bill and oversee its implementation. Additionally, it calls for increasing the ICDS budget to keep up with inflation, removing GST on supplementary nutrition provided to Anganwadi centres and establishing a separate ICDS Project Directorate for better supervision.

The proposal also emphasises the need for an immediate salary increase for Anganwadi workers, which has not been revised since September, with a recommended minimum salary of Rs 26,000.