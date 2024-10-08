Rusted, unused light poles pose big risk to citizens

BENGALURU: Rusted and disused street light poles are leaning, posing serious threat to pedestrians and commuters on the stretch from Police Thimmaiah Junction to Balekundri Junction, just a stone’s throw away from Vidhana Soudha. The 500-metre stretch has nine street light poles installed in the middle of the road divider and are no longer being used. They have not been removed despite the installation of new street light poles.

One of these poles near Balekundri Circle is leaning, posing the risk of a fall any time. Another rusted traffic pole just a few metres away presents further hazards for both commuters and pedestrians.

Speaking to TNIE, Nandan, an employee, who uses the road daily to reach Cubbon Park Metro Station, said, “I am seeing this leaning pole for the last six months, but the authorities seem unaware. With the rains we are witnessing, the pole may fall any time,” he said, adding that the tangled wires around the pole further poses danger to pedestrians.

Another commuter, Kishore, expressed his frustration while waiting for a signal near Balekundri junction after seeing the leaning pole. “Due to the negligence of the authorities, many lives are at risk in the city. While we are already seeing incidents of trees and branches falling on commuters and pedestrians injuring them, these defunct poles looks like an addition. But, this can be much more dangerous if it falls.”

There are many such poles across the city. But this being near Vidhana Soudha, the political power centre, and neglected by authorities shocks me, he added.

When TNIE brought the issue to the notice of BBMP, an electrical engineer with BBMP East division stated that they will look into the issue immediately and resolve it as soon as possible.