20,757 tonne of garbage processed at Koramangala unit

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that scientific disposal of waste from the “Second Stage Solid Waste Transfer and Automatic Waste Sorting Unit”, constructed in Koramangala, is operating successfully. Since March, the unit that can process 160 tonnes of waste every day has collected 20,757.52 tonnes of waste till now.

Engineers from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) said that several changes are being made in solid waste management under BBMP. Various schemes have been devised by the corporation and BSWML to enhance the beauty of the city and make Bengaluru a clean and beautiful city, they added.

The first of the “Secondary Solid Waste Transfer and Automated Waste Sorting Unit” was set up in Ejipura ward. That unit receives around 150-160 tonnes of solid waste daily from 3 wards of BTM Layout Division, three wards of Shantinagar division and K-100 Valley.

“This unit in Koramangala is already running successfully and the unit constructed at Binnypet in the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency is ready for inauguration. Steps are being taken to carry out work in Sarvajnanagar. Necessary steps are being taken to start four new units in other assembly constituencies in the city.

Proposals for setting up three units have been sent for government approval, while one proposal is seeking the approval for construction,” said an BWSML engineer. He added that there is a plan to set up one “secondary-level solid waste transfer and automatic waste sorting unit” in each of the 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.