Wait ends, Cauvery Stage V launch on Oct 16

BENGALURU: The Stage V of the Cauvery project, which will supply drinking water to 110 villages under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 16, said DCM DK Shivakumar.

This project has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 4,336 crore in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It can be recalled that in 2014, the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formulated and launched this project to provide adequate water to the villages newly added to Bengaluru.

This project will supply additional 775 MLD of water to Bengaluru city and Cauvery water will be supplied to every corner. “50 lakh people will benefit from this,” said Shivakumar.

Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar personally gave an invite and invited the CM.

DCM said that he personally visited TK Halli recently, and gave necessary suggestions and instructions to the authorities for the speedy implementation of the said project. He said that Cauvery water will be adequately supplied to the houses of various villages of Bommanahalli, Byatarayanapura, KR Puram, Mahadevapura and RR Nagar assembly constituencies.