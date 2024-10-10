Bangalore Development Authority issue notices to site owners over garbage dumping

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta, which has taken up a suo motu case in connection with mindless dumping of garbage on vacant sites, ordered Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to issue notices to site owners for not keeping their sites clean.

After hearing officials of BDA, BBMP and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) in connection with the maladministration case taken up regarding garbage issues in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the Lokayukta ordered BDA to issue notice to site owners in Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout.

It has come to light that collection, transportation and disposal of garbage is not as effective in Sir Visvesvaraya Layout as in other parts of RR Nagar Zone. BBMP pointed out that although the layout has not yet been handed over to BBMP, it is collecting garbage in the layout, and the dues payable towards service fee undertaken are not paid by BDA. Following this, the Lokayukta directed BDA to settle the issue within two weeks and file a report.

BDA officials have been directed to issue notice to owners of vacant sites where garbage is strewn, and bushes and vegetation have overgrown, causing nuisance to inhabitants of the locality. These site owners must clean up their properties or bear the expenses for BBMP cleaning their sites.

Further, BDA was directed to ensure that proper streetlights are installed and maintained in the layout, which is yet to be handed over to BBMP. The Chief Commissioner, BBMP, has been directed to provide proper manpower and support staff and also auto tippers to address the problem of black spots and collection of waste in Sir MV Layout.