Woman attacked by husband in front of two daughters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman is battling for life, following a gruesome attack by her husband while she was asleep on Tuesday morning. The victim’s two minor daughters, who witnessed the attack are reportedly in severe shock.

The accused, who has been nabbed in a swift operation, attacked her with a machete suspecting her fidelity. The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Madiwala. The complaint was registered at Suddaguntepalya police by the accused’s 58-year-old mother. The accused has been booked for attempt to murder under section 109 of BNS.

The victim Anitha Mary was attacked at her house in Bhavani Nagar by her husband Santosh Kumar. Anitha, who works in a private insurance company had been undergoing harassment for the last seven years. Unable to bear his harassment, she had shifted along her two daughters six months ago without Kumar’s notice.

However, Kumar, who managed to track his wife, moved into her new residence. Fearing an attack on her daughter-in-law, Kumar’s mother Shantha Mary was also staying with them.

The Subramanyapura police had also registered a case against Kumar for attacking his wife a few months back, when they were staying in Uttarahalli.

“Anitha was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours in an auto. Kumar, who was earlier working as a salesman in an electronics showroom, had stopped going to work for the last two years. He allegedly attacked her earlier with an iron rod, and the Subramanyapura police had registered a case in this regard,” an officer said. Further investigations are on.