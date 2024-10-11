Bengaluru Science Cluster pays tribute to Ratan Tata's contributions to research

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Life Science Cluster on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata. A team from the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), said Tata was instrumental in shaping the growth and success of the institute.

“His commitment to scientific excellence has left an indelible mark on the Centre and the scientific community. As chair of TIFR Management Council, Ratan Tata played a crucial role in the establishment and continued development of NCBS, guiding it towards becoming one of the best institutes for biological research globally. His leadership and belief in the power of scientific inquiry have inspired generations of researchers,” said Prof L S Shashidhara, Director, NCBS.

Tata also established the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS). “Under his guidance, TIGS emerged as a platform dedicated to harnessing advanced biological knowledge and techniques, with a keen focus on affordability and equity in food, nutrition and health.

His foresight in integrating TIGS within BLiSC campus has significantly enriched the diversity and scope of research,” the team said.