Karnataka cabinet approves higher compensation for land acquisition in Bengaluru Business Corridor

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved a modified order to give more compensation than what is being offered under the Land Acquisition Act to people whose land will be acquired for the proposed Bengaluru Business Corridor (Peripheral Ring Road).

The cabinet decided to give compensation as per the guidance value that differs from one village to another or give TDR (Transferable Development Rights) if the land owners agree.

It also approved a proposal to construct ‘Reshme Bhavan’ at a cost of Rs 527.5 crore on 4.25 acres of land at Okalipuram.

A modern cocoon market at a cost of Rs 200 crore at Sidlaghatta, creation of Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, handing over the raw material warehouse at Peenya I Stage Industrial Estate to National Small Industries Corporation for 30 years for Rs 1 per year to establish a training centre.

The IT and BT Department will set up a centre of excellence at a cost of Rs 13.24 crore under NSRCS, discretionary power to the CM to reconstitute law commission as its term ends, and distribution of uniforms to anganwadi workers for Rs 13.75 crore.

The appointment of two non-official members to the management committee of Chikkamagaluru’s Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudangiri peetha/dargah, and appointment of Aditi D as an assistant at the secretariat under compassionate grounds were the other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting.