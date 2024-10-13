‘Festival of Dogs’ to be celebrated on Oct 17

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will celebrate the ‘festival of dogs’, known as ‘Kukur Tihar’ on October 17. This unique initiative will bring together Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), and animal caretakers across the city to share layers of stories that highlight the love and bond between humans and animals.

On the same day, the BBMP will also kickstart the pilot feeding initiative by onboarding pourakarmikas from the four wards to help feed community dogs by coordinating with restaurants in the area.

BBMP Special Commissioner of Health Suralkar Vikas Kishore, emphasised the importance of harmonious coexistence with animals to maintain ecological balance in the society. “Beyond animal birth control and vaccinations, understanding animal behaviours and accepting them the way nature created them is crucial,” he said.

He also added BBMP animal husbandry along with Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust and other partners intend to introduce multiple initiatives under the ‘BITEFREELOCALITY’ programme. This initiative aims to create a citywide network of compassionate people concerned who can work together in building a humane environment for animals.

“While preventive measures to manage conflicts are advocated, we are keen on celebrating and highlighting their positive additions to society,” said a senior official.

As the project progresses, the Palike will improve coordination between restaurant and caretakers, ensuring dogs are fed consistently. The municipality also invites people who are keen on being part of the upcoming initiatives as a volunteer from their respective wards to reach out to the Palike or contact 1533 for further queries.