70-yr-old refuses to wear undergarment, murdered by son

BENGALURU: A septuagenarian was killed by his son over the trivial issue of not wearing an undergarment, at Janata Colony on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday night. The Bannerghatta police have arrested the accused.

The deceased, Velayudhan (76), hailing from Kerala, had health issues. The accused, Vinod Kumar (42), is a private firm employee.

The police said that around 11.30 am on Saturday, an argument broke out between the father and son, resulting in the murder. Vinod had asked his father to wear shorts under his dhoti, which led to a heated argument.

During the altercation, Vinod manhandled and punched Velayudhan, pushing him against a wall, causing a head injury. Velayudhan died before he was taken to a hospital.

After the incident, Kumar fled the scene and the family alerted the cops. The police arrived at the scene, sent the body for a postmortem, and arrested Vinod on Sunday morning.