Through rustic roads

BENGALURU: On a pleasant Friday afternoon in September, the temperature was 27 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru. Niall Ahern – a black helmet safely secured over his head, dressed in jackets, gloves, and boots, his forehead adorned with vibuthi and kungumam – ran a final check in his backpack. Stella, his motorbike, was geared up. He tied his orange saddlebag to the seat, started his Royal Enfield Himalayan range, and set out on the journey.

Over that weekend, the first secretary of Trade and Investment, British Deputy High Commission, drove through village roads and highways to Thiruvannamalai, Tharangambadi, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Tiruchy.

Choosing locales across India and riding to them has been his pastime for the last four years. Ahern enjoys exploring the brightness of the cities and the darkness of the villages. He uses his social media accounts as a platform to educate people across the globe on the potential India has.

“The message that I am trying to show particularly to foreign people – from Europe and North America – is that India is changing and the image that people have of India might be quite dated,” he says, adding, “People in the UK have a dated view of India, what they have seen through films. But everything could be different when you go around here.”

Ahern made an “unplanned” trip to Tamil Nadu on September 6. With suggestions from his team in Chennai he mapped the route, with his first stop being the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, early Saturday morning, Ahern found it “peaceful and relaxed.”