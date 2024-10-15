College HoD attempts suicide over alleged harassment by principal

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old head of the English Department of SSMRV College in Jayanagar attempted suicide by consuming tablets in the classroom on Monday.

The lecturer resorted to the step, alleging harassment by the college principal and other staff. The Tilaknagar police have registered a case.

The HoD, Shabana, had a meeting with the college principal, who allegedly harassed her, police sources said. After leaving the principal’s office, she consumed tablets. The college students, who found her lying unconscious on the ground, alerted the staff, and rushed her to a nearby private hospital.

Though it is alleged that she took the step due to harassment, the Tilaknagar police, who have registered a case, are conducting further investigations to know the exact reason.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)