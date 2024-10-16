Bank manager, seven others held for share-trading scam

BENGALURU: Eight individuals, including four private bank staff, have been arrested by the central cybercrime police for cheating a person under the pretext of providing tips regarding share-trading. The victim, from Yelahanka, had been investing in an unscrupulous trading company operated by the accused. He had invested nearly Rs 1.5 crore from last September to June, this year. Subsequently, the accused told him that his investment had grown to Rs 28 crore. When he tried to withdraw the money, the accused asked him to invest another Rs 75 lakh for the withdrawal. Suspecting foul play, he reported the matter to the cyber police.

The complainant had invested his money into six current accounts of a private bank in the city. Based on the details of the account-holders, the cyber police arrested the eight suspects. The arrests also include the bank manager, for not following due diligence while opening the accounts. The bank staff are also charged with conniving with the fraudsters.