Bank manager, seven others held for share-trading scam

BENGALURU: Eight individuals, including four private bank staff, have been arrested by the central cybercrime police for cheating a person under the pretext of providing tips regarding share-trading. The victim, from Yelahanka, had been investing in an unscrupulous trading company operated by the accused. He had invested nearly Rs 1.5 crore from last September to June, this year. Subsequently, the accused told him that his investment had grown to Rs 28 crore. When he tried to withdraw the money, the accused asked him to invest another Rs 75 lakh for the withdrawal. Suspecting foul play, he reported the matter to the cyber police.
The complainant had invested his money into six current accounts of a private bank in the city. Based on the details of the account-holders, the cyber police arrested the eight suspects. The arrests also include the bank manager, for not following due diligence while opening the accounts. The bank staff are also charged with conniving with the fraudsters.
The arrested are identified as Kishore Sahu, the bank manager; Manohar, sales manager; Karthik and Rakesh, sales executives; and CP Mala, Kenge Gowda, Raghuraj, and Lakshmikanth, the four mule account-holders.Officers have found that all the six were mule accounts, wherein the police have frozen Rs 29 lakh. Through the NCRB portal, the police have found that Rs 97 crore has been transacted through these six accounts, pertaining to 254 cases reported from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are still at large, and the police are tracing them.
The four mule account-holders, who hail from Chikkamagaluru, had given their details to the other accused for opening the mule accounts at the branch in Nagarbhavi for a commission. These four also posed as the share-trading brokers.