DKS: Cauvery Stage V will make city water surplus

BENGALURU: “Water from Cauvery Stage V will help quench the thirst of the city’s increasing population for another 10 years,” Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar told TNIE on Tuesday.

Based on the demand for water, a decision to implement the Cauvery Stage VI will be taken. “Bengaluru has a population of 1.4 crore and it is expected to increase by 25 lakh in the next five years. The city can use 30 tmcft of water from the Cauvery for drinking. Of this, the city is utilising 24 tmcft, including Stage V. A plan to use the remaining 6 tmcft of water will be prepared in future,” he said.

Interacting with TNIE ahead of inauguration of the much-awaited Cauvery Stage V, which is expected to supply water to 110 villages merged with BBMP in 2007, Shivakumar said Bengaluru will be water surplus with this inauguration on Wednesday.

“With the existing four stages of Cauvery project, 775 MLD of water for Cauvery Stage V and 2 tmcft to be pumped into Thippagondanahalli reservoir from the Yettinahole project, Bengaluru will become water surplus,” the DCM said and added that Cauvery Stage V will cater to over 50 lakh people living on the outskirts of the city through five lakh new water connections.

On the reasons for the delay in supplying water to the city’s outskirts, Shivakumar said getting clearances from the forest department and convincing landowners in terms of compensation and other matters took time.

On the plan to get water from rivers away from the city, Shivakumar said, “Our next focus is to fill all the lakes in the city with river water to help recharge groundwater. As of now, we have 23 STPs and we will soon have a plan to ensure that sewage does not enter the lakes.

Along with this, we will popularise rainwater harvesting through campaigns.” He said for the next stage of Cauvery project, water can be brought from KRS through Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Water will reach Bidadi through gravity and only from there it has to be pumped to Bengaluru.