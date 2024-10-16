Where Big ideas brew

BENGALURU: Bangalore is a city of first-generation entrepreneurs,” says billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, as another voice chimes in about the city being ‘a city of migrants’. The conversation then takes the insider-outsider debate head-on as director-actor Prakash Belawadi remarks, “
...Come here crib and crib but they will always buy property here and never go back.” As you are wondering where this conversation might be going, together they are shaping a broader dialogue about what makes Bengaluru tick – an exploration that unfolds in the newly-launched podcast From Code to Culture by the Unboxing BLR Foundation.
The video podcast attempts to delve into this vibrant quilt of aspirations, histories, and cultures, carefully knitted together to make Bengaluru the dynamic city it is today. “It is about capturing how cities are evolving, particularly Bengaluru, which is a melting pot for people from across the country. We wanted to talk not only about the city’s tech and venture capital landscape but also its culture – how these elements blend together,” says Shashwat Kumar, the executive producer of the podcast.
Malini Goyal, co-host and co-founder of Unboxing BLR says that the podcast felt like a natural extension of their aim to document the city’s journey. “Every city has stories, people, and a vibe that deserves to be captured, and what better way than through a podcast?”
As the first episode, featuring Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon, went live recently on YouTube, the podcast does a deep dive into the heart of the city. From tech icons to visionary entrepreneurs like Nithin Kamath, and Meena Ganesh, each guest brings their unique story, offering a kaleidoscopic view of a city that continues to reinvent itself.
Exploring the layered experiences of those who have been instrumental in shaping Bengaluru, the podcast wants listeners to ‘think deeply about urban spaces’. “In India, administration and policy often orphans cities, so we want to bring the city’s issues into focus,” adds Goyal.
Kumar emphasises the vision: “Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai are all major startup hubs, but Bengaluru has its own ecosystem which we want to capture through these stories.” Season 1 will feature 10 episodes, released in two parts, for each guest.
The podcast, while dabbling in the entrepreneurial spirit of the city, also keeps its history in focus. “Each guest takes us down memory lane. Mazumdar-Shaw shares her journey as a garage entrepreneur in the 1970s when the startup ecosystem wasn’t even a thing. It’s this multi-layered exploration – of the person, the city, and their intertwined journeys.”
The podcast also doesn’t shy away from the complexities of the city’s growth. As Kumar points out, “There’s always been an insider-outsider conversation in
Bengaluru, with people coming from different parts of India and the world. That is a very interesting space to explore as there’s no template for this because no other podcast talks about cities at this level. That’s part of the challenge – getting everyone on the same page about some key issues while also celebrating diversity.”
Even as the first season gets underway, plans for the future are already in motion. “The second season will likely focus on creators – artistes, musicians, and the creative community that adds another layer to Bengaluru’s identity,” reveals Goyal. “We’re also thinking of expanding the conversations beyond India, bringing in global guests to compare cities like Bengaluru with places like Silicon Valley and see how we can learn from each other.”