Where Big ideas brew

BENGALURU: Bangalore is a city of first-generation entrepreneurs,” says billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, as another voice chimes in about the city being ‘a city of migrants’. The conversation then takes the insider-outsider debate head-on as director-actor Prakash Belawadi remarks, “

...Come here crib and crib but they will always buy property here and never go back.” As you are wondering where this conversation might be going, together they are shaping a broader dialogue about what makes Bengaluru tick – an exploration that unfolds in the newly-launched podcast From Code to Culture by the Unboxing BLR Foundation.

The video podcast attempts to delve into this vibrant quilt of aspirations, histories, and cultures, carefully knitted together to make Bengaluru the dynamic city it is today. “It is about capturing how cities are evolving, particularly Bengaluru, which is a melting pot for people from across the country. We wanted to talk not only about the city’s tech and venture capital landscape but also its culture – how these elements blend together,” says Shashwat Kumar, the executive producer of the podcast.

Malini Goyal, co-host and co-founder of Unboxing BLR says that the podcast felt like a natural extension of their aim to document the city’s journey. “Every city has stories, people, and a vibe that deserves to be captured, and what better way than through a podcast?”

As the first episode, featuring Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon, went live recently on YouTube, the podcast does a deep dive into the heart of the city. From tech icons to visionary entrepreneurs like Nithin Kamath, and Meena Ganesh, each guest brings their unique story, offering a kaleidoscopic view of a city that continues to reinvent itself.