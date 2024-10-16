Yellow alert parameter changed for urban floods

BENGALURU: With increasing incidents of urban flooding in metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, the parameters for urban flooding have been changed.

A senior official from the India Meteorological Department said, “Now when rainfall forecast is of 5 cm or less, we issue a yellow alert, asking government agencies to stay on alert and citizens to stay indoors. Earlier, the advisory and alert used to be issued when the rainfall forecast was for 7 cm.”

As the number of incidents of urban flooding are increasingly being reported in multiple places, including Bengaluru, for the safety of citizens, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Delhi, and IMD, Pune, directed changing the parameters for yellow alert, the official said.

“Since there are no drains and no proper management for rainwater, the disaster management officials have also agreed to the change in the parameters and definition. We are also deliberating if the parameters for issuing alerts and caution can be altered based on cities,” the official added.

IMD officials said the new parameters have been followed for the last two-three months. While there has not been heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, in other cities, the change in announcements and alerts has helped citizens.