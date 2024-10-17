Prioritising mental health at work: A crucial focus on employee well-being

BENGALURU: This year’s World Mental Health Day (Oct 10) called for prioritising mental health at the workplace. This has become more relevant in light of recent reports of deaths attributed to work pressure.

Most discussions focus on sectors like information technology and financial institutions, but the reality is that any workplace can be a source of stress. Nurses, doctors, and journalists are among other vulnerable groups. Many more could be added to this list.

Threats to wellness

Any workplace focused on deadlines and increased productivity can generate stress. This culture imposes expectations in a bid to stay competitive, but overloading a workforce to achieve this can harm the well-being of both employees and the organisation.

Other factors contributing to work-related stress include long hours, job insecurity, monotonous work, over-supervision, limited promotional opportunities, harassment, discrimination, poor relationships with colleagues, and lack of encouragement.

An administrative culture that prioritises mental health in the workplace is essential. Internal systems addressing these issues must be active. Employee support mechanisms should be accessible to all those needing mental health assistance.

Unlimited damage

Work stress can cause headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and anger issues. Chronic stress can lead to insomnia, a weakened immune system along with depression and anxiety.

People under excessive stress often try to cope unhealthily by smoking, or abusing alcohol and drugs, further damaging their emotional and physical well-being.