After flooding, BBMP completes dewatering, fogging

BENGALURU: Two days after the flooding at Sai Baba Layout at Horamavu Ward in KR Puram, Mahadevapura Zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) completed dewatering and fogging at the layout comprising 180 houses. It also asked residents of 50 houses, who were shifted due to flooding, to come back.

The BBMP officials said the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) needs to take up development works, especially drains. Besides, as a permanent solution, the vent work below the Railway Department bridge needs to be hastened.

Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone K Dakshayini said, “The rescue and rehabilitation works ended on Friday. BBMP workers were deployed to pump out flood and dirty water, clear the silt, add bleaching powder and then clean the homes with water.” She also added that fogging was also done in the evening to avoid the mosquito menace.