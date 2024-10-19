After flooding, BBMP completes dewatering, fogging

BENGALURU: Two days after the flooding at Sai Baba Layout at Horamavu Ward in KR Puram, Mahadevapura Zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) completed dewatering and fogging at the layout comprising 180 houses. It also asked residents of 50 houses, who were shifted due to flooding, to come back.
The BBMP officials said the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) needs to take up development works, especially drains. Besides, as a permanent solution, the vent work below the Railway Department bridge needs to be hastened.
Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone K Dakshayini said, “The rescue and rehabilitation works ended on Friday. BBMP workers were deployed to pump out flood and dirty water, clear the silt, add bleaching powder and then clean the homes with water.” She also added that fogging was also done in the evening to avoid the mosquito menace.
Vinay, Assistant Executive Engineer of Horamavu Sub-Division, who is monitoring the work, said there is no fault from BBMP, as the runoff of water from 200 feet Hebbal-Nagawara Valley narrows down to 20 feet at the bridge, flooding the entire layout.
“23 people whose houses were completely flooded were provided accommodation at nearby hotels for three days. Besides, all affected houses were supplied with essentials like food and water, the AEE said. He also added that additional vent work is being executed. It was delayed as the work in shifting 1.9 diameters minor irrigation pipes took time. By summer, the work will be completed and during the next season, the chances of flooding will be reduce drastically.”
A senior official also stated that this layout is parallel to Geddalahalli near Arkavathy Layout, and the onus of development of good drains falls on the BDA, “Until and unless the vent is not increased by the Railway department at Geddalahalli, Sai Baba Layout will continue to flood during every rain,” said the official.