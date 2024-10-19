Four nabbed for defrauding logistic firm Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Southeast CEN police arrested four individuals for defrauding an online logistics company by booking and cancelling orders using a geo-spoofing application.

The accused are Shreyas (29), Kaushik (26), Ranganath (26), and Anand Kumar (30). All of them worked as drivers and hailed from Hassan and Mandya.

The police said the accused created fake IDs in the names of customers and drivers on the logistics application. They placed orders using these fake IDs for remote locations and accepted orders from fake driver IDs created. They also transferred payments to the driver’s wallet, which was later transferred to their own bank accounts.