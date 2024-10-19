Four nabbed for defrauding logistic firm Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Southeast CEN police arrested four individuals for defrauding an online logistics company by booking and cancelling orders using a geo-spoofing application.
The accused are Shreyas (29), Kaushik (26), Ranganath (26), and Anand Kumar (30). All of them worked as drivers and hailed from Hassan and Mandya.
The police said the accused created fake IDs in the names of customers and drivers on the logistics application. They placed orders using these fake IDs for remote locations and accepted orders from fake driver IDs created. They also transferred payments to the driver’s wallet, which was later transferred to their own bank accounts.
By using a VPN application for geo-spoofing, they changed locations digitally, showing the order was completed by the driver. Simultaneously, the person who had booked the order raised a dispute claiming the driver had cancelled the order and sought a refund, and the company paid him the amount.
The fraud came to light when the firm conducted an audit, during which it was found that Rs 90 lakh was defrauded over a period of eight months. The audit also revealed that around 4,000 trips were cancelled, apart from genuine cases, following which a complaint was lodged with CEN police.
The police launched an investigation and arrested Shreyas in Hassan on September 21. The other three were arrested later. The investigation revealed that while the accused were in Bengaluru, they had similarly defrauded the same logistics company in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.