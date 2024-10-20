Two flights at Bengaluru airport receive hoax bomb threats

BENGALURU: One flight arriving at Bengaluru Airport and another departing flight received hoax threat calls on Sunday, according to multiple sources.

Security checks were carried out and the threats were declared a hoax. An FIR has also been booked at the Bengaluru Airport police station over a hoax call received by an airline earlier this week.

Meanwhile, an airport source labelled the claims that the Bengaluru Airport Command Centre received a message about 12 bombers on 6 IndiGo flights as 'fake news'.

According to an airline source, “We received news around 1:15 pm from the Bengaluru airport about a bomb being placed on an Alliance Air flight (AI 528) which had departed from Vidyanagar (Jindal Vijayanagar airport) and was just landing at Kempegowda International Airport. There were 46 passengers on board.”

As soon as the flight landed at T2, the Dog Squad and Bomb Squad were pressed into action by security forces, he said.

“All security protocols were followed. We confirmed it was a hoax. The passengers were later released. The flight had to return to Vidyanagar and it departed very late, ” the source added.

Airport sources in Bengaluru confirmed the incident.