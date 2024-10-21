Bengaluru rains: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner declares holiday for schools

BENGALURU: Due to incessant rain and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jagadeesha G on Monday morning announced the closure of all schools across Bengaluru for Monday.

The DC passed oral instructions through the Department of Information and Communication due to urgency which was later posted on the groups of various government organisations including that of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by 7.20 am. The official order on the same will be issued later on Monday.

The decision is said to be a precautionary measure and in the interest of students. According to DC, a holiday has been declared for all the Anganwadi Centres and private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru.

However, all other degrees, post-graduation, diploma, engineering, and ITIs will not be declared a holiday.

"The order was given verbally as it was an urgent decision and an official order would be issued further," said the DC.

Also, general instruction has been given to the heads of the colleges and the concerned persons to consider some points while conducting lectures in the colleges. If there are weak/dilapidated buildings such buildings cannot be used for lectures. In this regard, the heads of the colleges should pay attention to the good condition of the college buildings and take appropriate measures to avoid any accidents.

As a precautionary measure, the lack of learning time caused by the holiday has been decided by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays to make up for the loss.

He further stated that, parents/college heads of students should ensure that students do not go to low-lying areas with water.

Ensure the safety of vehicles used by students to go to college. The district collector said that information should be given to the students about dealing with natural calamities in the colleges.