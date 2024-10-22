Bengaluru: IMD warns citizens against going out

BENGALURU: An orange alert (moderate to heavy rainfall) has been issued for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara, Ballari and Chitradurga districts. The IMD had issued a yellow alert (light to moderate rain) for some of the districts falling under South Interior Karnataka which includes Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, up to October 24. This has been upgraded to orange alert.

According to IMD automatic weather station, till 8:30pm Monday, Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural recorded 70mm rain. However, Bengaluru city recorded 6.5mm rain. The IMD has warned people from going out during heavy rain, and standing near trees and walls. Meanwhile, in Yelahanka, a 100-ft long section of the compound wall of GKVK campus collapsed, impacting movement at Judicial Layout in the evening.

In another incident, due to the wall of Chitrakoota Residency in Kodigehalli collapsing, water gushed into the cellar of the apartment from the adjacent drain, and was cleared with a pump. Water also reached the basement of Kaiser Residency in the same area, and was being pumped out. According to BBMP, nine houses near Basava Samiti, ten houses in Venkateshamappa Layout, eight houses in MS Palya and one house in Telecom Layout were flooded and officials were getting the water cleared.

61.99mm rain lashes city overnight

From Sunday evening to early Monday morning, Bengaluru was flooded with a 61.9mm downpour, prompting Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to declare a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure. Areas such as Shanthinagar and Yeshwanthpur were particularly affected, with over 25 homes in Malik Bazaar, Shanthinagar, being inundated due to a swollen stormwater drain.

Frustrated residents noted that during heavy rain, they are forced to pack their bike silencers with plastic covers to prevent water damage, while many park their cars away from their homes. They also alleged that when the area was flooded early in the morning, neither BBMP officials nor elected representatives reached the spot. Officials visited the area only after water receded.