Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against Rahul Gandhi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly tarnishing the dignity of Indian women.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K Aravind dismissed the petition filed by the All India Dalit Action Committee, stating that it was a waste of judicial time, and imposed a Rs-25,000 fine on the petitioner. The petition claimed that Gandhi had falsely accused former MP Prajwal Revanna of raping 400 women and filming the act, and called it “mass rape” and not a sex scandal.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Gandhi’s remarks, made during a public speech, were highly irresponsible and offensive, particularly to the women of Hassan.

The petition also stated that Gandhi’s allegations, made without evidence, misled the public and disrespected Indian women. The high court found no merit in the petition and dismissed it along with a fine, noting that the matter did not warrant further consideration.