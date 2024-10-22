Three dead as building under construction collapses in Bengaluru, 16 feared trapped

BENGALURU: A building under construction collapsed in north Bengaluru's Babusapalya on Tuesday, leaving three people dead. The incident occurred around 4pm, amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall in most parts of the city. As per preliminary information, three people have been rescued.
The building was a six-floor residential complex being constructed without due permissions from the city corporation. Around 16 people are said to have been trapped at the site.
One side of the building has tilted on a labour shed, where many other people are said to be trapped, said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike engineer from the site.
Soon after the incident was reported, officials from Hennur Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and fire and emergency rushed to spot to rescue the stranded and take stock of the situation.
A BBMP official said the building belonged to Munirajju, a realtor. The BBMP offiicals said his phone is switched off and he is said to be untraceable, soon after the incident happened.
Fearing for the lives of the workers trapped inside, their relatives are in shock and have appealed to the teams to rescue their near and dear ones.
Due to traffic in the surroundings and rains, the rescue operations are becoming a bit challenging, said an official.