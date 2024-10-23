100 Bengaluru lakes full after heavy rains, raising fears of flooding

BENGALURU: Due to the heavy downpours across Bengaluru during the last few days, 100 lakes in the city are full. Officials in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and members of resident welfare associations said the lakes are nearing the danger mark and could lead to flooding if there are any more downpours.

“At present, the flooding in the city is not because of the filled up lakes. It is because of the clogged drains and encroachment. Most lakes in the city have filled up and this is not the first time. But if the intensity of rainfall continues to be the same, then things could be difficult,” said a senior BBMP official.

The official added that till Tuesday around 80-85 lakes were full, but now on Wednesday, the number had reached 100. Ground reports from field engineers are being taken on a regular basis to ensure no untoward incidents occur.