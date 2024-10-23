100 Bengaluru lakes full after heavy rains, raising fears of flooding

BENGALURU: Due to the heavy downpours across Bengaluru during the last few days, 100 lakes in the city are full. Officials in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and members of resident welfare associations said the lakes are nearing the danger mark and could lead to flooding if there are any more downpours.
“At present, the flooding in the city is not because of the filled up lakes. It is because of the clogged drains and encroachment. Most lakes in the city have filled up and this is not the first time. But if the intensity of rainfall continues to be the same, then things could be difficult,” said a senior BBMP official.
The official added that till Tuesday around 80-85 lakes were full, but now on Wednesday, the number had reached 100. Ground reports from field engineers are being taken on a regular basis to ensure no untoward incidents occur.
All the small and medium sized lakes in Yelahanka and Mahadevapura are full including Kalkere and Ramapura. Lakes in other parts of the city like Madiwala and Bannerghatta are also full.
“Around 10-15 lakes are yet to be filled to the brim, like in Bommanahalli. This is because it has not yet rained so much. A close watch is being kept on them also,” the official added.
BBMP officials stated that around 80% of the lakes have been desilted and cleaned. Work on the remaining is now difficult as they are full.