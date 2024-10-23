20 families in flooded Bengaluru apartment complex refuse to be evacuated, Deputy CM directs to break open doors

He also stated that the residents may be emotionally attached to their homes and hence may refuse to come out but their safety is also important. The DCM said they will be put up in nearby hotels for a week and once the situation becomes normal, they will be asked to return back to their homes.

Shivakumar added that officials have found out the source of the flooding. This area was earlier a wetland and a buffer zone of a nearby lake. "Necessary action will be taken and we will find a permanent solution to the flooding. We have to take precautionary measures to ensure that no lives are lost," said the DCM.

He also stressed that measures will be taken to completely redesign the stormwater drains along with the NDMF for which funds will be sought from the World Bank. The redesign will be taken up on a large scale across the city. "We will restore the lakes and remove blockages," he added.