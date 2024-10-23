20 families in flooded Bengaluru apartment complex refuse to be evacuated, Deputy CM directs to break open doors

BENGALURU: During his spot visit to the flooded Kendriya Vihar apartment complex on Wednesday to monitor evacuation, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to break open the doors of about 20 flats as owners have locked themselves inside and refuse to be evacuated.
Addressing the media, he said 95% of the evacuation has been completed and only 5% is pending. "There are 603 flats, housing over thousands of people. Most of them are central government employees and their families. Most of them have been evacuated. Following talks with the management, the BBMP has taken over the apartment due to emergency works. There is no water, power and food. As it's a health hazard for about 20 flat owners who have locked themselves inside their homes, orders have been given to BBMP to take the help of the resident association and police and break open the doors and rescue them," he said.
He also stated that the residents may be emotionally attached to their homes and hence may refuse to come out but their safety is also important. The DCM said they will be put up in nearby hotels for a week and once the situation becomes normal, they will be asked to return back to their homes.
Shivakumar added that officials have found out the source of the flooding. This area was earlier a wetland and a buffer zone of a nearby lake. "Necessary action will be taken and we will find a permanent solution to the flooding. We have to take precautionary measures to ensure that no lives are lost," said the DCM.
He also stressed that measures will be taken to completely redesign the stormwater drains along with the NDMF for which funds will be sought from the World Bank. The redesign will be taken up on a large scale across the city. "We will restore the lakes and remove blockages," he added.