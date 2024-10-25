19-yr-old youth washed away in Bengaluru stream

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth from Nadia district in West Bengal was washed away in the swollen Varthur stream on Thursday morning. Efforts are on to trace him.

Izharul SK was collecting plastic bottles that were floating on the stream when he was swept away.

According to R Kaleemullah, national executive member, Swaraj Abhiyan NGO, Izharul and his two uncles, who live in sheds near Varthur, went to collect plastic waste such as bottles and bags dumped near the stream around 9 am.

The stream was in spate following heavy rain on Wednesday night. Izharul’s uncles tried to pull him out of the swollen stream, but could not. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and BBMP, who launched search operations, called them off late in the evening due to darkness.

They will resume the search on Friday, said a police officer.