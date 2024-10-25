Man attacks BMTC conductor with stone

BENGALURU: Just days after a BMTC bus conductor was stabbed by a commuter, the incident of another conductor being attacked with a block of stone has come to light. The BMTC pointed out that a commuter had an argument with the conductor three days ago, and the latest incident follows that episode, and the former came with an intention to attack the latter.

The commuter, Hemanth, was nabbed immediately and a complaint has been filed against him. While the conductor escaped with minor injuries, it could have been fatal had the stone struck his head with force.

According to the BMTC, the incident took place on October 18. Around 2.30 pm, while the bus driver and conductor of vehicle no. KA 57 F-1107 on route 500 EB/10 were eating inside the bus during the lunch break, near the Tin Factory bus stop, Hemanth entered through the middle door and flung a stone at the conductor’s head from behind.

Shaken at first, the conductor and driver, however, gave chase and managed to catch Hemanth. With the help of other BMTC employees, Hemanth was apprehended and upon questioning, revealed that he had travelled on the same bus three days prior, during which he had an argument with the conductor over showing his monthly pass. The commuter came to attack the conductor, BMTC stated.

The injured conductor was taken to CV Raman Hospital for treatment. The BMTC has filed a complaint against Hemanth at the Mahadevapura police station, and the suspect has been arrested.