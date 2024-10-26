Birthday shenanigans

BENGALURU: Many moons ago, when we were still unmarried, my other half cockily bent his head to say – “What’s a birthday more or less, when you wear yours with such finesse,” – when he was roundly chastised for forgetting to wish me on my birthday! At that time there was no social media, so a cheeky grin mollified my frayed nerves.

Now, after seeing all those beauteous pictures of couples going to exotic destinations and having breakfast in their infinity pools bombards me, forgetting my birthday is not an option! Luckily for him, my kids make a big deal about wishing me and cutting a cake at the stroke of midnight (before I turned into a pumpkin) and giving me cards and gifts. This suits my hubby just fine as he hastily scribbles his name on their cards to me! What can one do with an unromantic man especially if you have spent three-fourths of your life with him…sigh!

So, even though there was minimal effort to make a shindig on my birthday, the universe deemed otherwise. I was pleasantly surprised to be hand-picked amongst an uber-select group of guests to witness and partake in a very hush-hush and exciting new concept in victual gastronomy to be introduced soon at the ITC Gardenia. I was excited at the concept and execution of the space, and being a bad ‘secret-keeper’ I am dying to spill the beans to my readers. But, as we were told umpteen times that ‘patience is a virtue’, the only thing I can do is promise my readers that it is worth the wait and suspense.