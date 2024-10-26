Birthday shenanigans

BENGALURU: Many moons ago, when we were still unmarried, my other half cockily bent his head to say – “What’s a birthday more or less, when you wear yours with such finesse,” – when he was roundly chastised for forgetting to wish me on my birthday! At that time there was no social media, so a cheeky grin mollified my frayed nerves.
Now, after seeing all those beauteous pictures of couples going to exotic destinations and having breakfast in their infinity pools bombards me, forgetting my birthday is not an option! Luckily for him, my kids make a big deal about wishing me and cutting a cake at the stroke of midnight (before I turned into a pumpkin) and giving me cards and gifts. This suits my hubby just fine as he hastily scribbles his name on their cards to me! What can one do with an unromantic man especially if you have spent three-fourths of your life with him…sigh!
So, even though there was minimal effort to make a shindig on my birthday, the universe deemed otherwise. I was pleasantly surprised to be hand-picked amongst an uber-select group of guests to witness and partake in a very hush-hush and exciting new concept in victual gastronomy to be introduced soon at the ITC Gardenia. I was excited at the concept and execution of the space, and being a bad ‘secret-keeper’ I am dying to spill the beans to my readers. But, as we were told umpteen times that ‘patience is a virtue’, the only thing I can do is promise my readers that it is worth the wait and suspense.
After feeling super-special to be a hand-picked guest, my son surprised me by taking me to a fabulous wine dinner at Lupa. The epicurean chef Manu Chandra has been a friend for the longest time, and the food at his restaurant is beyond spectacular. A friend from Mumbai Nikhil Agarwal, a wine connoisseur and gourmand was presenting a cache of fine Italian wines from the cellars of Castello-di-Querceto.
Needless to say with Nikhil, wine-maker Marco Fizialetti and Birgit Singer-Carter, German Consul for Economic Affairs at our table, the superb wine incessantly flowed till we were merry to the point of delirium! Since it was my birthday eve, Chef Manu came out to greet me as there was much-inebriated revelry on the table. I came home to more cake and candles as my daughter sent me the ‘booziest’ cake she could find in Mumbai, as they sang a virtual ‘happy birthday’ to a cross-eyed mom! I felt very special and loved.
The actual day of my birthday dawned, quite staid and sober, as we wended our way to my fave hotel, The Oberoi. Food historian Anoothi Vishal spoke passionately of how Indian food, spices and beverages, almost innocuously shaped the world’s economic, political and cultural landscape. Her rendition kept us spellbound as she traced the origins of our cuisine through history, lacing her information with passion and humour. An amateur food historian myself, I was in culinary heaven as Chefs Aniban Dasgupta and Kushagra Seth, artfully presented this journey on a plate.
As I became wiser (sounds better than older), I realised that the ‘future’ is not what we have planned for tomorrow. Actually, it’s the direct result of what we do today.
(The writer’s views are personal)