Forum: Cops harassing pro-Palestine event organisers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Members of Bengaluru for Justice and Peace met Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday and submitted a letter with 194 signatures of people, enlisting 12 incidents in the past year in which police officials allegedly harassed and intimidated activists, students, artists and concerned citizens, who organised and took part in events in solidarity with Palestine.

They informed him that not only are organisers of the event being harassed by police, but venue owners are being called up and threatened to cancel events related to Palestine. The latest such instance took place on Thursday, when Collective Bangalore, a students’ organisation, uploaded a poster on social media about a film screening and discussion on Palestine.

The poster had not even mentioned the venue, and yet police called up the students and harassed them, demanding that they share their address or come to the police station, the members alleged. The letter also stated that even when all protocols to organise a protest were complied with on

October 5, Bengaluru for Justice and Peace were told by the DCP and other officials that anyone who shows the Palestinian flag would be arrested. Another ‘rule’ the police have begun to cite is that permission must be taken before organising events even indoors, the letter added.

Commissioner Dayananda said he would examine the incidents detailed in the letter.