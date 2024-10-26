Now, do a quick check on your food at testing kiosks in Bengaluru malls

BENGALURU: Bengalureans can now test the quality of their food instantly, with the food safety department launching rapid food testing kiosks at major malls in the city on Friday. These kiosks allow consumers to check raw ingredients, such as pulses, sugar and eggs, using specialised kits.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that with these kiosks, the department aims to combat food adulteration. The minister mentioned that the department will expand the project by placing food testing kiosks in major malls and hypermarkets, enabling consumers to test food quality on the spot. “It took the department about a month to develop these kits, and they may soon include ways to test vegetables, fruits and spices,” he added.
Currently, the department has no plans to set up kiosks in other districts, as there are more regular shops than hypermarkets. “Routine testing, where the department collects a few samples each month, will continue statewide, with the kiosk as an additional measure to ensure food safety,” he said.
Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K highlighted that with increasing reports of food adulteration, public awareness surrounding the issue has grown. Many consumers frequent large food stores, seeking convenience and savings, often unaware of the potential risks to their health. This project is designed to empower consumers by ensuring the safety of raw and prepared food items, the commissioner mentioned.
Each mall will have a kiosk which has a ‘magic box’ and rapid test kits. Junior food analyst Chethan explained that consumers at any of these malls can bring primary food items — such as pulses, sugar, tea powder and eggs — to test their quality. “A member of the mall management has been trained by the department to perform these tests,” he said. The safety tests will provide instant results. The kiosk “magic box” contains tools like a lactometer to check water levels in milk, tincture and water for detecting adulteration in primary food items.
If any samples are found to be adulterated, the mall representative will notify FSSAI, after which the department will collect additional samples statewide and take appropriate action, he added.
A department official noted that while fish can be checked for formalin, and other raw ingredients can be tested for adulteration using tincture (to identify starch adulteration), cooked food and meat, however, cannot be tested with these kits.
The testing kiosks will be operational in Vaishnavi Sapphire Centre, Tumakuru Road, Elements Mall in Thanisandra, Phoenix Mall of Asia on Ballari Road, Meenakshi Mall on Bannerghatta Road, Shobha Mall on Church Street, Central Mall in Bellandur, Gopalan Signature Mall in Benniganahalli, Nexus Forum Mall in Koramangala, Bharatiya Mall in Thanisandra and GT World Mall on Magadi Road.