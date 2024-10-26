Now, do a quick check on your food at testing kiosks in Bengaluru malls

BENGALURU: Bengalureans can now test the quality of their food instantly, with the food safety department launching rapid food testing kiosks at major malls in the city on Friday. These kiosks allow consumers to check raw ingredients, such as pulses, sugar and eggs, using specialised kits.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that with these kiosks, the department aims to combat food adulteration. The minister mentioned that the department will expand the project by placing food testing kiosks in major malls and hypermarkets, enabling consumers to test food quality on the spot. “It took the department about a month to develop these kits, and they may soon include ways to test vegetables, fruits and spices,” he added.

Currently, the department has no plans to set up kiosks in other districts, as there are more regular shops than hypermarkets. “Routine testing, where the department collects a few samples each month, will continue statewide, with the kiosk as an additional measure to ensure food safety,” he said.

Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K highlighted that with increasing reports of food adulteration, public awareness surrounding the issue has grown. Many consumers frequent large food stores, seeking convenience and savings, often unaware of the potential risks to their health. This project is designed to empower consumers by ensuring the safety of raw and prepared food items, the commissioner mentioned.