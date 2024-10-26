Spooks and sweets

BENGALURU: Zombies, vampires, masked murderers, and creepy clowns. Yes, it’s that time of year when we play hide-and-seek with everything horror and beyond with the celebration of Halloween, and Bengaluru’s dark clouds provide the perfect eerie backdrop.

Now celebrated as a festival of the macabre and all things supernatural, Halloween originally began in the West as a way to honour the dead, drawing heavily from Celtic folk customs that marked the end of the harvest season. While we might not see a sudden zombie apocalypse on a bullet train like in Japan, Bengalureans are already putting their own spin on blending tradition with modern twists to celebrate.

Light and Shadow

With Halloween on the same day as Deepavali (Oct 31), the city is ready to celebrate both festivals in unique ways. Farmlore, a farm-to-table experiential restaurant in North Bengaluru is hosting a 12-course fusion menu, with the theme ‘Good vs Evil’. “The entire menu is a ‘Good vs. Evil’ narrative, with Deepavali folklore blended into the storyline.

The ingredients we use serve as reference points in a culinary comic strip, which unfolds across 12 courses. Characters from both Halloween and Deepavali folklore come alive, but I’d prefer to keep the surprises under wraps for the guests who will be dining with us,” says Johnson Ebenezer, co-founder and chef patron of Farmlore.