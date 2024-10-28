Building illegal, but BBMP babus allowed it, says complainant

BENGALURU: A woman, to save her 15x20 sqft home from an illegal construction next to her house, had in 2022 approached the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief engineer, assistant executive engineer, assistant director of town planning (ADTP), BBMP and assistant engineer of town planning. The woman alleged that instead of taking action, the engineers helped the violator put up a six-storeyed multi-dwelling unit on Gosaiah Street in Akkithimmanahalli at Shanti Nagar, hardly a few hundred metres from the BBMP head office.

The complainant, Berta Albert Thomas, charged that when she filed the complaint, the ADTP also asked her to bring her husband or children to the office. With the recent building collapse at Babusapalya, the family is spending sleepless nights, she added.

“In 2022, I approached the BBMP engineers, but they kept ignoring me. In June 2024, I again met Zonal Commissioner Snehal R and on the same day, I approached ADTP Liaqhat and AE of Town Planning Suresh. The zonal commissioner gave false assurance of action, while ADTP got upset for repeatedly coming to his office and asked me to bring my husband or children to his office.

AE Suresh came to the spot and instead of taking action, he spent over one hour at the violator’s home. At that time, the building had about four floors. Because of the BBMP negligence, the owner added two more floors,” she claimed and added that the illegal building has 16 units.

The woman alleged that ward AEE Savithri also deliberately ignored her complaint. Savithri was transferred to Shivajinagar from Shanthinagar in October.

In the first week of September, the complainant along with her family members barged into the BBMP office and told the officials that she would approach the Lokayukta. Soon after, BBMP officials issued a demolition notice to the owner of the illegal building under Section 356 (1) of BBMP Act. The complainant said, “Even now, they are delaying the demolition. It appears that they are giving time to the owner to obtain a court stay. I will approach the Lokayukta now.”

When TNIE contacted Liaqhat, he said the BBMP will demolish the building and they have not decided the date.