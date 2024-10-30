Karnataka HC order on Darshan’s interim bail plea today

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday will pass the order on the interim bail sought by actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, on medical grounds.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved the order after hearing the arguments of Darshan’s counsel and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) on the interim bail application.

Senior Counsel CV Nagesh, arguing on behalf of Darshan, said that doctors have suggested that the actor undergo physiotherapy or surgery immediately for a spinal problem. If Darshan is not admitted for treatment immediately, the delay will lead to serious disaster for his health, including urological problems, he said.

“It is always the right of the accused to take treatment at his choice of hospital. As the neurological navigation facility is not there in the government super speciality hospital at Ballari, the accused will be taken to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment if the court permits,” he argued.

SPP P Prasanna Kumar argued that the medical board be constituted by the court for evaluation of the ailments of the accused, the nature of the surgery required, what is the time required to treat him, whether he has to be admitted as an inpatient, if so, how many days he is required to undergo treatment and rest, etc.

Darshan could be shifted to government hospitals in Bengaluru if the medical board suggested and not to private hospital in Mysuru, he argued.

He also argued that the government hospitals are equipped with several specialised jail wards. “Even the prison premises are equipped with specialist doctors. The petitioner has been advised to undergo an MRI scan to ascertain the necessity of treatment.

At present, there is no material which would indicate the necessity or the details of treatment which are to be availed by the petitioner and the requirement for the same. Even otherwise, the government hospitals are well equipped to conduct surgery and provide treatment... Such being the case, the said application is devoid of merits and it is liable to be rejected,” the SPP argued.