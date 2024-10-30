Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against pilot for Jakkur plane accident in 2022

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against Akash Jaiswal, the pilot of a Cessna aircraft that toppled at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru in 2022.

The secretary of the Government Flying Training School, Jakkur had filed a complaint against Jaiswal with the Amruthahalli police.The high court observed that the registration of the FIR without sanction from competent authorities is contrary to law. Permitting further trial in the case because the police have filed a chargesheet would undoubtedly become an abuse of the process of law and result in miscarriage of justice, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed.

He quashed the proceedings, while allowing the petition filed by Jaiswal, who hails from Haryana, questioning the trial court’s decision to take cognisance of the offence punishable under Section 11 of the Aircraft Act. “It is an admitted fact in the case at hand that the complaint is not preceded by a sanction, as is necessary in law.

The complaint would mean a complaint before the Magistrate invoking Section 200 of the CrPC and not a complaint before the jurisdictional police.

Therefore, on these twin circumstances that the complaint is not before the learned Magistrate and the complaint is not with the previous sanction of the authorities, the entire act of registration of the complaint before the Amruthahalli police station and the act of the learned Magistrate taking cognizance of the offence is rendered a nullity,” the court observed.

The complaint was registered against Jaiswal on April 17, 2022, after the VT-ETU Cessna aircraft, which he was flying, toppled when it veered to the left while taking off. It was said that he was trying to avoid birds and dogs on the tarmac. But terming it an aircraft accident caused by the negligence of the pilot, the crime was registered.

After the chargesheet was filed, the trial court took cognisance of the offence under Section 11 of the Act. Jaiswal’s counsel argued that the trial court could not take cognisance of the offence without sanction under Section 12B of the Aircraft Act from the Director General of Civil Aviation.