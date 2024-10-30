Trouping’ Down the Highway

BENGALURU: Two years ago, several youngsters gathered in a small room under the Teesta Highway in Kalimpong, West Bengal to jam – united by their experiences of coming of age in the precarious socio-economic reality of the region and a love for music. Out of this group emerged the Teesta Troupers, who released their debut album Sound of Streets in April and performed at the Ziro Music Festival earlier this year.
They performed their music inspired by the Highway and the hustle, melancholy and dreams of young people impacted by it in Bengaluru recently as a part of ‘Past Forward: The Pleasure, Purpose, and Practice of Arts Research’, a festival organised by India Foundation for the Arts at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
The band, composed of rappers, Anil Chhetri, Ashish Karkidoli, Manoj Tamang, folk singer Daniel Gandarba, and DJ Sudeep Rajak, sings in Nepali with music that is a mix of pop and hip-hop with folk influences. The lyrics of their latest album are deeply personal, reflective, and informed by the destruction wrought around the Teesta Highway by last October’s floods.
According to Chhetri, their performances aim to transport the audience to the place the music is rooted in. “All our songs are real stories. If the audience understands our lyrics and feels them, it will be like touring the area of Teesta, Darjeeling and Kalimpong,” he says.
The jam room and subsequently, the band, emerged from an ongoing arts research project, Water Cuts Stone by the band Gauley Bhai’s vocalist, Veecheet Dhakal. It sought to understand the impact of the Teesta Highway and other large infrastructural projects on the cultural practices of the region.
“The hydro dams destroyed all means of livelihood that used to exist earlier, including tourism, farming and fishing. People were being forced to do labour work, either in the tunnels, dams or the construction of the highway. Because of these conditions, the situation is dire, with one of the highest suicide rates in the entire Himalayan region. Addiction is also rampant,” explains Dhakal.
He noticed that although traditional folk music practices of the tribes, clans and castes that the youth belonged to had been lost due to drastic lifestyle changes, the youth was still engaged in making music that was more contemporary. The jam room, where Dhakal and his band played music with them and taught the basics, became a refuge and creative outlet.
“I felt that if there was some kind of a space where these kids could engage in some way, apart from labour, where they can practice music from a young age, then there may be a way for them to find a better way of life. If you can’t change the environment, you can change the state of mind,” he adds.
Despite these hardships, the band’s music is far from gloomy. “It sounds dark when I give the context, but actually the music is emotional, dance-y and in a way, it is celebratory. The gigs also reflect the same energy, they also have a lot of style,” says Dhakal.
Although the jam room washed away in floods last year, the group has continued rehearsing and making music in whatever spaces they could find. For their performance in Bengaluru, the band overcame the language barrier with translations and storytelling. “They drew a narrative to go from song one to two. It’s like a journey with the Teesta Troupers, along the highway, their experiences and their goals,” says Dhakal.