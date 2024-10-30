Trouping’ Down the Highway

BENGALURU: Two years ago, several youngsters gathered in a small room under the Teesta Highway in Kalimpong, West Bengal to jam – united by their experiences of coming of age in the precarious socio-economic reality of the region and a love for music. Out of this group emerged the Teesta Troupers, who released their debut album Sound of Streets in April and performed at the Ziro Music Festival earlier this year.

They performed their music inspired by the Highway and the hustle, melancholy and dreams of young people impacted by it in Bengaluru recently as a part of ‘Past Forward: The Pleasure, Purpose, and Practice of Arts Research’, a festival organised by India Foundation for the Arts at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

The band, composed of rappers, Anil Chhetri, Ashish Karkidoli, Manoj Tamang, folk singer Daniel Gandarba, and DJ Sudeep Rajak, sings in Nepali with music that is a mix of pop and hip-hop with folk influences. The lyrics of their latest album are deeply personal, reflective, and informed by the destruction wrought around the Teesta Highway by last October’s floods.

According to Chhetri, their performances aim to transport the audience to the place the music is rooted in. “All our songs are real stories. If the audience understands our lyrics and feels them, it will be like touring the area of Teesta, Darjeeling and Kalimpong,” he says.

The jam room and subsequently, the band, emerged from an ongoing arts research project, Water Cuts Stone by the band Gauley Bhai’s vocalist, Veecheet Dhakal. It sought to understand the impact of the Teesta Highway and other large infrastructural projects on the cultural practices of the region.